Richemont appoints new heads to Montblanc, Jaeger brands

* Jaeger-LeCoultre's Lambert to take over at Montblanc
* Montblanc's Bethge to move to non-executive chairman
* Industrial director new CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre
ZURICH, May 8 Luxury goods group Richemont
has appointed new chief executives to two of its
brands, naming Jerome Lambert as head of its Montblanc pens
business and Daniel Riedo at the Jaeger-Le Coultre watch
manufacturer.
Richemont said in a statement current Montblanc chief
executive Lutz Bethge would be appointed non-executive chairman
of the brand but would step down from operational business on
June 30 after 23 years in various roles at the firm.
He will be replaced by Lambert, currently Jaeger-LeCoultre
boss, effective July 1. Riedo, currently industrial director of
Jaeger-Lecoultre, will succeed Lambert as head of the high-end
watch maker.
Richemont appointed two veteran managers as joint chief
executives in November, to help founder and controlling
shareholder Johann Rupert steer the group through a period of
slowing sales growth in its important Asian markets.
Richemont said last month full-year profit would beat
expectations, easing fears about the slowdown in demand for in
Asia. It publishes full earnings on May 16.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)