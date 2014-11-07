Richemont says wants to hike dividend year on year

ZURICH Nov 7 Luxury goods group Richemont
wants to increase its dividend year on year, even in
difficult times, its finance chief told reporters on a call on
Friday after the group reported a fall in profits for the first
half.
"We want to increase the dividend year on year, in good and
bad times," Gary Saage said.
He said Richemont was considering introducing shorter
working hours at other watch brands than its flagship Cartier
brand due to soft demand in the category, but had not made a
decision yet.
He said there were no plans to extend the measures at
Cartier to other factories. Employees at one Cartier factory in
western Switzerland started working shorter hours this month.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)