版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 17日 星期五 19:03 BJT

Richemont's Cartier says cuts watch prices by 5 pct in Hong Kong

ZURICH, April 17 Richemont's flagship Cartier brand has slashed prices for watches by 5 percent in Hong Kong, the brand said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Several luxury brands including Burberry, Chanel and Patek Philippe have moved to harmonise their prices globally following the rise of the U.S. dollar, the weakness of the euro and the surge in the Swiss franc earlier this year.

(Reporting By Astrid Wendlandt and Alice Baghdjian; editing by Susan Thomas)
