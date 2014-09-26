Cartier reduces working hours at watch factory as demand slows

ZURICH, Sept 26 Luxury group Richemont's
flagship brand Cartier said on Friday it will reduce
working hours for 230 employees at one of its watchmaking
factories in Switzerland in November due to slowing demand.
Cartier, which is best known for its jewellery, has been
grappling with weak demand for its watches for some time,
particularly in China where an anti-corruption campaign has
dented demand for luxury timepieces.
From November, 230 employees at Cartier's watch factory in
Villars-sur-Glane in western Switzerland will have to stay at
home for three days a week, Cartier spokeswoman Aurelie
Ohayon-Bastide said.
"This has become necessary in the current economic
environment. The aim is to preserve employment," she said,
adding the duration had not yet been determined.
Cartier, which employs about 1,600 people in Switzerland,
reduced working hours for several months in 2009 as the
financial crisis took hold.
"At the time, all employees were able to return to full-time
work after some time," Ohayon-Bastide said.
Last week, Richemont posted a weaker-than-expected 4 percent
rise in sales for the five months to August, notably blaming
weakness at Cartier watches.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Susan Thomas)