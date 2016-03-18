版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 14:13 BJT

Richemont co-CEO Fornas to retire at end of month

ZURICH, March 18 Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont said Bernard Fornas would retire from his post as co-chief executive officer as of March 31.

It said Cyrille Vigneron, chief executive officer of its Cartier business, would become a member of its senior executive committee with effect from April 1. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates)

