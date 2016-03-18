Richemont co-CEO Fornas to retire at end of month

Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
ZURICH, March 18 Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont said Bernard Fornas would retire from his post as co-chief executive officer as of March 31.
It said Cyrille Vigneron, chief executive officer of its Cartier business, would become a member of its senior executive committee with effect from April 1. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)