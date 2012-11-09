Richemont names Fornas and Lepeu joint CEOs

ZURICH Nov 9 Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday Cartier chief Bernard Fornas and deputy chief executive officer Richard Lepeu will be joint CEOS from April 1.

Executive chairman Johann Rupert, who also held the role of CEO since 2010, will step down from that role, Richemont said.

Fornas' specific role will be to oversee Richemont's operating companies, while Lepeu will continue to oversee Richemont's central functions, Richemont said.

Fornas and Lepeu together with Gary Saage, Chief Financial Officer, will form a Senior Executive Committee, the group said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)