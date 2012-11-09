Richemont October sales growth slows to 7 pct

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* H1 net profit rises to 1.08 bln euros vs 1.04 bln euros in poll
* Sales growth slows to 7 pct in Oct from 12 pct in H1
ZURICH Nov 9 Luxury goods group Richemont was tight-lipped on its trading outlook on Friday after sales growth slowed to 7 percent at constant exchange rates in October from 12 percent in the first half.
Strong sales growth between April and September helped net profit at the maker of Cartier watches and Montblanc pens soar 52 percent to 1.08 billion euros, the company said in a statement, beating a 1.04 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.