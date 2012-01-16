CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Asian luxury demand underpins Richemont Q3 sales

* Sales up 24 pct at constant currencies, vs f'cast 20 pct
rise
* Sales 2.62 bln euros vs 2.53 bln euros in poll
* Says FY operating profit to rise significantly vs last
year
* Shares indicated up 1.5 pct
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Jan 16 Sales growth at Richemont
held up in the company's third quarter, easing fears
the sector might be in for a marked slowdown this year and
allowing the Swiss luxury goods group to confirm its profit goal
for the year.
The maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said on
Monday sales rose 24 percent at constant exchange
rates between October and December, beating forecasts for a 20
percent rise in a Reuters poll.
Buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces, as well as
Chinese tourists flocking to Europe's luxury boutiques, have so
far helped the industry sail relatively unscathed through the
latest bout of economic turmoil, though recent comments from
some in the sector have suggested this buoyant picture may be
changing.
"The group's activities over the past nine months enable us
to reconfirm our expectations that operating profit for the full
year will be significantly higher than last year," Executive
Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement. The group's sales
reached 2.62 billion euros against a forecast 2.53 billion.
He did not give any outlook for sales growth, but any
company comments at the Geneva watch fair (SIHH) which opens on
Monday could shed more light on the health of the luxury goods
industry and brands' expectations for the year.
Sales in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 40
percent of Richemont's sales, rose 36 percent in the third
quarter, versus a 60 percent progression in the first half.
"The decline in the sales growth rate in the Asia-Pacific
region reflects demanding comparative figures and a general
convergence towards more sustainable, long-term growth rates,"
the group said.
Sales growth in Europe slowed to 15 percent from 22 percent
in the first half. The region benefited from purchases made by
travellers, Richemont said.
STRONG DEMAND
Growth in the Americas region, which slowed to 24 percent
from 35 percent, was driven by strong demand for jewellery and
watches and a good performance of online retailer Net-a-Porter.
Analyst Jon Cox at brokerage Kepler CM said it was a "strong
set of figures, particularly given the weaker statement from
Tiffany last week.
"Growth is still above 20 percent, driven by Asia Pacific
obviously, but the biggest surprise is ... the ability of
tourists to buoy demand in Europe while the Americas is much
better than expected," Cox said.
Richemont shares were indicated to open 1.5 percent higher.
U.S. jeweller Tiffany said last week Christmas sales
weakened markedly and lowered its full-year profit forecast.
Swiss rival Swatch Group warned sales growth would slow
to between 5 and 10 percent this year, compared with almost 22
percent in 2011.
"Despite strong figures, we retain our cautious stance on
hard luxury (items) compared to soft luxury especially given
signs of slowing sell out, including Chinese data as well as
weaker comparative same-store sales trends from Tiffany,"
another analyst said.
Hard luxury goods include watches and jewellery while soft
luxury refers to accessories such as leather bags and clothes.
Swatch Group and Richemont shares shed around 15 percent of
their value last year, underperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600
Personal & Household Goods index, as markets price in a
slowdown in watch sales this year.