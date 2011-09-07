Richemont 5-month sales growth beats poll

ZURICH, Sept 7 Asian appetite for shiny Cartier watches and jewellery helped Richemont , the world's second-largest luxury goods group, post a better than expected 35 percent rise in five-month sales at constant exchange rates.

Makers of luxury goods benefit from increasing consumer spending in emerging markets like China, making them less vulnerable to a potential economic slowdown in Europe and North America.

U.S. jewellery maker Tiffany & Co. raised its full-year profit outlook last month after strong sales helped it overcome rising gold and diamond costs.

