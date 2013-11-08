Richemont CFO says didn't want to sell Lancel at a low price

ZURICH Nov 8 Luxury goods group Richemont
has considered selling its Lancel leather goods
business but decided against it because it could not obtain a
good price, the group's financial officer told journalists on
Friday.
"If we wanted to sell the fashion businesses -- and we don't
-- that would mean a huge destruction of shareholder value,"
Gary Saage said in a newswire call on the group's interim
results, adding selling for too low a price didn't make sense.
He said Lancel was the only brand Richemont had actively
looked to sell. "The speculation on Lancel was warranted, I
won't deny that. We told employees we were pursuing strategic
options," he said.
"We can add value to all businesses if the management is
right," he said. He said he believed Richemont now had the right
people in place at Dunhill and Montblanc.
