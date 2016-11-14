Latest layoffs could bring Richemont job cuts since May to more than 500

ZURICH Nov 14 Richemont will axe up to
250 jobs in its latest round of cost cutting, a source familiar
with the plans said on Monday, as the luxury goods group
responds to a downturn in demand for expensive watches and
jewellery.
The latest cutbacks could increase the total number of jobs
shed by the Switzerland-based company to more than 500 since
May, a trade union leader said.
Richemont is aiming to trim between 200 and 250 additional
positions from its Swiss manufacturing units under an agreement
between the company and unions that runs to February 2017, the
source told Reuters.
The planned latest round of cuts would come on top of
roughly 300 positions that Richemont eliminated in May, a move
that included about 100 layoffs along with measures such as
early retirements meant to keep the impact on active workers to
a minimum, a spokesman for Swiss trade union Unia said.
Lucas DuBuis said the labour organisation would meet with
workers at Richemont facilities throughout Switzerland on
Tuesday in a bid to again keep actual layoffs to a minimum.
Richemont is closing 50 shops by the end of the year and
trimming its Swiss workforce after more than two years of
declining sales, the company said earlier this month.
The maker of Cartier branded jewellery and IWC watches has
also been repurchasing stock from retailers, particularly in
hard-hit cities such as Hong Kong, to eliminate an excess of
inventory that has languished in display cases.
Of Richemont's 28,250 employees worldwide, around a third of
them, or 8,500 workers, are in Switzerland.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)