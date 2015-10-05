Richemont gains estimated 610-670 mln euros from YOOX, Net-A-Porter merger

ZURICH Oct 5 The completed merger of online
retailers Yoox SpA and Net-A-Porter will generate a
significant one-off accounting gain for Net-A-Porter parent
Richemont, the Swiss company said on Monday.
Based on the Friday closing price of Yoox shares at 28.06
euros, the amount of the pre- and post-tax accounting gain is
estimated to be between 610 million euros ($685.34 million) and
670 million euros, the Swiss company said, which will be
reflected in financial results for the full-year ending March
31, 2016.
Richemont has received 65.6 million, or 50 percent of the
total, shares in the enlarged YOOX Net-A-Porter Group, the Swiss
company said. However, in order to preserve the independence of
the new group, Richemont's voting rights will be limited to 25
percent.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
