Richemont signs watch movements contract with Swatch - sources

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
GENEVA Jan 18 Luxury watchmaker Richemont signed a contract to buy mechanical watch movements from Swatch Group from 2020, sources close to the matter told Reuters at an industry event in Geneva on Wednesday.
Swatch's obligation to supply movements to rival watchmakers is due to end in 2019.
Swatch Group supplies most of the Swiss watch industry with movements from its ETA manufacturing facility, including Richemont which makes watches under brands including Cartier, IWC and Piaget. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, writing by John Revill; editing by Susan Thomas)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.