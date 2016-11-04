Richemont says CEO Lepeu to retire end-March 2017

ZURICH Nov 4 Richemont Chief Executive
Richard Lepeu has signaled his intention to retire from March
31, 2017, the luxury goods group said on Friday, while Chief
Financial Officer Gary Saage will also stand down on July 31,
2017.
The company has not yet named Lepeu's successor. Cartier
owner Richemont also said Johann Rupert will remain group
executive chairman while also saying its had moved to
restructure the responsibilities of senior management.
In a statement, Richemont said the following senior
executives will be nominated to the board at its annual general
meeting in September 2017:
* Nicolas Bos, who will join the board in his capacity as
CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels
* Burkhart Grund, currently deputy chief financial officer,
who will become chief financial officer
* Georges Kern, currently CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, who will
be head of watchmaking, marketing and digital
* Jérôme Lambert, currently CEO of Montblanc, who will be
head of operations responsible for central and regional services
and all Maisons other than jewellery and watchmaking
Further nominees to the board of directors may be intimated
ahead of the annual general meeting, Richemont said. The
following directors will retire from Richemont at the AGM:
Yves-André Istel, Bernard Fornas, Richard Lepeu, Simon Murray,
Norbert Platt, Lord Renwick of Clifton, Juergen Schrempp and the
Duke of Wellington
