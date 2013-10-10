Richemont says Net-a-Porter unit is not for sale

ZURICH Oct 10 Richemont SA on Thursday
said its online fashion retail unit Net-a-Porter was not for
sale.
"Richemont has a long-standing policy of not commenting on
market rumours. Exceptionally in this case, Richemont wishes to
make it clear that The Net-A-Porter Group is not for sale," the
company said in a statement.
On Wednesday Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported that
Net-a-Porter had held talks with rival Italian retailer Yoox
.
Yoox on Wednesday denied it was in talks with Swiss luxury
goods group Richemont over a possible all-paper merger with
competitor Net-a-Porter.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)