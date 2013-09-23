Richemont hires advisor for Lancel sale -Bloomberg

BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
PARIS/ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss luxury goods group Richemont has hired investment bank Nomura to advise on a possible sale of luxury leather goods brand Lancel, according to a Bloomberg report and French press on Monday.
The sale could raise about 500 million euros ($675.5 million), according to the reports, citing unnamed sources.
Richemont declined to comment.
The maker of Cartier jewellery and Piaget watches recently reported an increase of 9 percent in five-month sales through August, just shy of forecasts, with weak demand for its watches in mainland China but strong growth in Japan and the Americas. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich; Editing by David Holmes)
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .
* French nickel firm suspends mining, but keeps smelters going