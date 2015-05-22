Richemont says no plans to change product pricing for now

PARIS May 22 Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert on Friday said the luxury goods group was satisfied with current price structure of its products worldwide following recent price increases in Europe and price cuts in Asia with no further changes in the offing.

"We are now where we want to be," Rupert told journalists in a conference call.

Rupert also said Richemont had no plans to fit watch cases with technology in response to the arrival on the market of the Apple watch. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Leigh Thomas)