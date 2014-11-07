Richemont sees difficult holiday trading after profit drop

ZURICH Nov 7 Richemont, owner of the
Cartier luxury brand, said it expected a challenging holiday
trading period after first-half net profit fell more than
expected and sales growth further slowed in October, hit by weak
demand in Europe and Asia.
Appetite for luxury watches has cooled in Asia since China
cracked down on illicit gift-giving and political protests hit
business in Hong Kong. The two markets together represented 24
percent of Richemont's sales in the full year to March.
"The external environment remains difficult ahead of the
holiday trading period," the Geneva-based maker of IWC and
Vacheron Constantin watches said in a statement on Friday.
Net profit in the six months to September fell 23 percent to
907 million euros ($1.12 billion), reflecting primarily
unrealised currency hedging losses, Richemont said.
(1 US dollar = 0.8078 euro)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)