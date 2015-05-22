Richemont says April sales down 8 pct at constant FX

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
PARIS May 22 Cartier owner Richemont on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as a lower net profit and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.
Richemont posted a 35 percent drop in net profit for the year to March 31 at 1.334 billion euros ($1.49 billion) as pre-announced last month due to a worse-than-expected performance and non-cash investment losses on its cash pile. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.