Richemont Q3 sales down on weak Europe trading

ZURICH Jan 14 Cartier owner Richemont said the environment was likely to remain challenging after sales fell 4 percent in the three months to December, as a stuttering Chinese economy took its toll and Islamist attacks hit tourist spending in Europe.

"The challenging trading environment is likely to prevail in the final quarter to 31 March 2016," the world's second biggest luxury goods group said in a statement on Thursday.

Luxury watchmakers are going through tough times at the moment as a slumping Chinese economy makes its most important customer group cut back on spending and tourists travel less and reduce spending in the aftermath of Islamist attacks in Paris in November.

Sales at Richemont fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.927 billion euros ($3.18 billion) in the three months to December, broadly in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. They were up 3 percent in reported terms. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)