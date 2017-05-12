Richemont cautious after FY net profit miss, sales drop

Crisis-era fraud charges haunt Barclays as rivals move on
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
ZURICH May 12 Cartier owner Richemont said it expects the trading environment to stay volatile after net profit slid more than the market expected but sales growth picked up towards the end of its fiscal year to March.
Luxury watchmakers have been grappling with dwindling demand in their biggest markets, Hong Kong and the United States, but sales improved of late thanks to easier comparisons and what appears to be a sustainable recovery in mainland China.
Sales fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates in the year to March, slightly more than expected in a Reuters poll of analysts, but with a clear improvement in the second half thanks to a recovery in the United States and strong growth in China.
The world's second-biggest luxury goods group proposed on Friday raising its dividend 6 percent. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
NEW YORK, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp said Tuesday it will hire 2,500 refugees in Europe as part of a wider worldwide hiring plan, months after the policy prompted a backlash from some customers.
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed a $1.8 billion divestment plan on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding assets on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.