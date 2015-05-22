UPDATE 3-Richemont not planning further price changes for now

* Richemont April sales down 8 pct at constant exchange rates

* Says sales flat in first 2 weeks of May

* Says no price adjustments planned for now (Adds details)

By Astrid Wendlandt

PARIS, May 22 Cartier-owner Richemont said it was not planning any further price adjustments in the immediate future as it posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates and revenue remained flat in the first two weeks of May.

The world's second largest luxury group, which also owns jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels and watchmakers Piaget and IWC, said on Friday trading remained difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.

In response to the weakness of the euro and the strength of the US dollar, Richemont raised prices in the euro-zone and cut them in Asia but no further changes were planned for now.

"We are now where we want to be," Chairman Johann Rupert said in a conference call with journalists.

Richemont last month agreed to merge its online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter (NAP) with Italian rival Yoox in an all-share deal that gives it a 50 percent stake in the bigger business.. Rupert said size was key to succeed in luxury e-commerce.

"This is a big boy's game," Rupert said of luxury e-commerce. "It is not for the faint hearted," he added, arguing that it was better for luxury brands to team up with specialist Internet retailers rather than develop businesses themselves.

Luxury brands have recently stepped up their investment in e-commerce which has become crucial for future sales, particularly among web-savvy younger customers.

Richemont said April sales were affected by weaker wholesale orders in Asia in expectation of price cuts in May but the situation had since "normalised" and "in the first two weeks of May, sales were flat at constant exchange rates."

"The minus 8 percent headline in April for Richemont does not help but it's not as disastrous as the headline suggests, we think," JP Morgan Cazenove wrote in a note saying the drop was mainly due to the price movements.

EXECUTIVES TAKE PAY CUT

Richemont said its cost base had increased following the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc earlier this year. Rupert said the group was tightening its belt and executives took a pay cut to help them negotiate salary readjustments with staff.

Richemont did not give a detailed guidance for the year but said gross margin would be around 65 percent.

Asked about the recent launch of the Apple watch, Rupert said he was a big Apple fan and had every product the company had introduced but he had "some reservations about technology" and said Richemont was not planning to fit watch cases with it.

"You buy something and two years later it is obsolete," Rupert said referring to smart watches. However, technology in straps, as fitted in a Montblanc watch launched this year, remained a good idea, he said.

Richemont's net profit for the year to March 31 fell 35 percent to 1.334 billion euros ($1.49 billion), as previously announced last month.

Richemont shares, which had lost 3 percent since the beginning of the year, traded around 1 percent lower at 1100 GMT. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Susan Thomas and Keith Weir)