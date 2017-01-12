UPDATE 1-Jewellery, watch recovery helps Richemont swing to growth

(Adds detail, background, analyst quote)

ZURICH Jan 12 Luxury goods group Richemont said strong demand for jewellery and an improvement in watch sales in its own stores helped sales swing to 5 percent growth in the quarter to December, in a sign the luxury watch industry may see a recovery this year.

Swiss watchmakers are grappling with weak demand in their two biggest markets, Hong Kong and the United States, as consumers think twice before paying sky-high prices for watches and fewer Chinese travel and shop for fear of extremist attacks.

"The 10 percent growth in sales in the Asia Pacific region reflected strong performances in mainland China and Korea, mitigated by continued declines in Hong Kong and Macau," the Geneva-based maker of IWC watches and Cartier jewellery said in a statement on Thursday.

A 5 percent rise in sales at constant exchange rates is a clear improvement over the 12 percent decline seen in the first half of the group's fiscal year, helped by an easier comparison base. The development was well ahead of forecasts for flat growth in a Reuters poll.

At actual exchange rates, sales rose 6 percent to 3.09 billion euros ($3.28 billion), ahead of a 2.96 billion euro forecast in the poll.

The improvement was led by jewellery, but watch sales also improved, at least in the group's own stores, Richemont said. Watch sales at multibrand retailers were still down, but less than before.

Sales in Asia Pacific, its biggest market, grew 10 percent at constant exchange rates, while Europe also saw 3 percent growth, helped by the easy comparison.

"This looks like a strong update. The recovery is happening as we speak, and faster than consensus expected," Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said.

Watch sales, which make up about half of Richemont's revenue, had started to decline in 2014 when political protests shook Hong Kong, putting an end to shopping sprees by mainland Chinese and leaving retailers with huge piles of stock.

Islamist attacks in European luxury shopping hub Paris in November 2015 dealt another blow, also hitting demand for jewellery that, at just over a third of group sales, had allowed the company to still generate growth up to then. ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)