UPDATE 2-Richemont sees profit hit as Hong Kong weakness persists

* Five-month sales down 13 pct at constant exchange rates
* To report about 45 pct first-half profit drop on Nov. 4
* CFO says inventory buy-backs largely over, no more job
cuts
(Adds chairman, CFO, analyst quotes, shares)
By Silke Koltrowitz
GENEVA, Sept 14 Luxury goods firm Richemont
expects first-half profits to nearly halve after sales
slipped in the first five months of its financial year and it
was forced to buy back inventory from Asia in the face of weak
demand.
Swiss watchmakers are grappling with a combination of
collapsing demand in Hong Kong, which used to be their biggest
market, tourists avoiding Europe for fear of Islamist militant
attacks, and high costs exacerbated by a strong Swiss franc.
"Buy-backs and store closures will not be the end of it,
we'll have to slim down into the real demand of the market,"
controlling shareholder and Chairman Johann Rupert told
investors at their annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.
Sales in the five months to the end of August fell 14
percent, more than the 11.3 percent drop expected on average by
analysts. Stripping out the impact of currency changes, sales
were down 13 percent, also below expectations.
Richemont shares, which have fallen 17 percent so far this
year after a decline of almost 19 percent last year, were down
3.2 percent at 1226 GMT.
Richemont said low tourist activity hit sales in Europe,
particularly France, while Japan suffered from high comparable
figures and a strong yen. Sales in Britain benefited from the
pound's fall following the June vote to quit the European Union.
The maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches has cut some
jobs and also bought back watches from retailers in Hong Kong.
Since China's government took measures to crack down on
gifts for favours about four years ago, demand has suffered and
2014 political protests in Hong Kong exacerbated the problem.
The reversal caught watchmakers and retailers wrong-footed
and demand for pricey watches in Hong Kong, where mainland
Chinese used to buy luxury goods due to lower taxes, have never
recovered.
EXCESS STOCK
"To my amazement, not too many of our competitors are
following suit ... some of them, esteemed companies, continue to
pump excess stock into the market that will inevitably end up in
the grey market," Rupert said.
The company's finance chief, Gary Saage, said the inventory
buy-backs were largely over and no more job cuts were planned.
But given there was no sign the negative trends would
reverse in the short term, Richemont said its operating and net
profit in the six months to the end of September would fall
about 45 percent, hit by one-off restructuring charges and the
buy-backs.
"Obviously, to me, that's unacceptable," said Rupert, adding
that the firm had enough reserves to withstand the problems.
French rival Hermes said on Wednesday it would no
longer provide an annual sales growth forecast starting from
next year due to the increasingly uncertain trading environment.
Several analysts recommend buying Richemont shares, with
Kepler Cheuvreux expecting operating margins to recover and
Exane BNP Paribas seeing the first signs that watch buyers were
starting to return to shops.
Investors at the AGM also tried to put on a brave face.
"They are doing the right things, cutting staff, buying back
stock ... the cash flow is impressive," said shareholder Carine
Menache, adding that Rupert was used to handling crises.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
(Additional reporting by John Revill in Zurich; editing by
Louise Heavens and David Clarke)