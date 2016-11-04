UPDATE 1-Richemont revamps management as challenges loom

(Combines stories, adds background)
ZURICH Nov 4 Luxury goods group Richemont's
chief executive and chief financial officer will step
down along with nearly a third of its board members next year as
it tackles chronic low demand, it announced on Friday.
The Swiss company said its board was making changes in
reaction to the challenges that rapidly changing technology
brought to traditional business models, as well as the impending
retirement of key executives.
Swiss watchmakers are grappling with weak demand for pricey
timepieces as Chinese shoppers, their biggest customer group,
travel less to Europe's luxury capitals for fear of Islamist
attacks and, deterred by an anti-graft campaign, also buy fewer
watches in Hong Kong.
The Geneva-based group said Chairman Johann Rupert would
stay on as the struggling luxury firm restructured the
responsibilities of senior management. It has not yet named a
successor to Chief Executive Richard Lepeu, who the group said
will retire in March.
Its shares were indicated 0.4 percent firmer in pre-market
business.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox called the news "not really
a surprise as the CFO has been wanting to step down for years
(and have been market rumours for about a year) although the
surprise is it all happens at the same time. But at the centre
will remain Johann Rupert, who will remain uberboss and former
executives will be hanging around to give advice."
Richemont also said it would address watch overcapacity
after net profit nosedived in the six months to September, hit
by one-off restructuring charges and product buy-backs.
"Concerning watches, we will look to deal with overcapacity
issues, adapting manufacturing structures to the level of
demand," the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said.
Sales fell 12 percent at constant exchange rates to 5.1
billion euros ($5.66 billion), while net profit dropped 51
percent to 540 million euros. The company had issued a profit
warning in September.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Michael
Shields)