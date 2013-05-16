Richemont chairman to take year off as growth picks up

ZURICH May 16 Luxury goods group Richemont
said its Chairman Johann Rupert would take a one-year
sabbatical leave from September, leaving responsibility for the
company in the hands of a recently-named joint chief executive
team.
Deputy Chairman Yves-Andre Istel will chair meetings of the
board of directors in his absence while Bernard Fornas and
Richard Lepeu, who took over as co-CEOs in April, and Chief
Finance Officer Gary Saage will manage the day-to-day business,
Rupert said in a statement on Thursday.
Sales growth in April accelerated to 12 percent from 9
percent in the full year ended March, said the maker of Cartier
watches and jewellery, which pre-released full-year results last
month.
