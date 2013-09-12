Richemont 5-month sales rise 9 pct, weak demand in China weighs

ZURICH, Sept 12 Luxury goods group Richemont
said five-month sales rose 9 percent, just shy of
estimates in a Reuters poll amid weak demand for its high-end
watches in Greater China.
"Asia-Pacific was led by good growth in Hong Kong and Macau,
offset by lower sales in mainland China, largely reflecting a
prudent consumer sentiment after several years of exceptional
expansion," the maker of Cartier jewellery and Piaget watches
said in a statement on Thursday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales growth of 9.3
percent at constant exchange rates.
Luxury goods groups have grappled with weak demand in their
most important growth market, China, but recently signs are
adding up that demand may be recovering.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Alice Baghdjian)