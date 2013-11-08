Richemont sales growth accelerates in October

ZURICH Nov 8 Luxury goods group Richemont
said sales growth picked up in October, helped by
strong demand for its jewellery and retailers restocking in the
Asia-Pacific region.
Richemont said it had conducted a review of its brand and
decided not to sell any of its businesses at present nor in the
foreseeable future.
Sales at the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches grew
12 percent at constant exchange rates in October and 9 percent
in the six months to September, the world's second largest
luxury goods group said in a statement on Friday.
The acceleration to 12 percent in October was helped by
strong retail sales in all regions, the group said. Analysts in
a Reuters poll had expected sales to rise 9.3 percent in the
first half.
Richemont said exchange rates were likely to weigh on
reported results in the second half of the year, but comparative
figures were getting easier. "The subdued overall environment
and in particular our continued investments for the long term
call for increased caution," Richemont said.
Watchmakers have been grappling with weaker demand from
Chinese customers, the biggest buyers of luxury goods worldwide,
but recently Swiss watch exports to Greater China have picked up
in a sign retailers are restocking on watches.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)