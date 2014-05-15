Richemont sales growth tops poll, launches share buyback

ZURICH May 15 Cartier owner Richemont
said underlying sales grew 8 percent in April, excluding Japan
that raised taxes that month, broadly in line with the
forecast-beating 10 percent rise in the year to March and said
it would launch a new share buyback programme.
"Richemont announces a new programme to buy-back up to 10
million Richemont 'A' shares through the market over the next
three years," the Geneva-based maker of luxury watches and
jewellery said in a statement on Thursday.
Richemont shares closed at 87.25 Swiss francs on Wednesday.
Net profit rose 3 percent to 2.067 billion euros ($2.83
billion) in the fiscal year ended March 31, just short of a
forecast for 2.137 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)