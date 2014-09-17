Richemont 5-mth sales rise 4 pct, weak Asia-Pacific demand weighs

ZURICH, Sept 17 Cartier owner Richemont
said the pace of sales growth slowed to 4 percent in the five
months to August on a constant currencies basis compared with 9
percent in the year-ago period, due to weakness in Asia Pacific.
"In the Asia-Pacific region, sales were lower in Hong Kong,
Macau and mainland China, offsetting positive developments in
other markets," the Geneva-based maker of luxury watches and
jewellery said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of its annual
general meeting.
Sales were up 1 percent at actual exchange rates. Analysts
in a Reuters poll had expected sales to grow 6 percent on a
constant currencies basis and 3.2 percent at actual exchange
rates.
U.S. jeweller Tiffany raised its full-year profit
forecast last month after strong sales and higher prices for its
high-end jewellery in the Americas boosted profits, but
Richemont is more exposed to Europe and Asia.
