Richemont chairman to return to business after sabbatical

ZURICH May 16 Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert
said he would return to the business after a one-year sabbatical
leave starting in September and said the company's strategy
would remain unchanged.
"Nothing is really going to change from a few months ago
when I said I was going to go non-executive," Rupert told
reporters in a call.
He said he and his colleagues Bernard Fornas and Richard
Lepeu, who took over as co-CEOs in April, and Finance Chief Gary
Saage had been running the company on a collegial basis for
years.
He said he would return to his role of chairman after a year
or possibly earlier, he said jokingly: "Maybe I'll get bored
very soon."
Rupert also said sales in Asia, which have come under
pressure in recent months, had picked up in April, mainly thanks
to the Japanese market where people rushed to buy watches ahead
of price hikes planned for late April and early May.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)