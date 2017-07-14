FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月14日 / 凌晨5点50分 / 1 天内

Richemont's head of watchmaking and digital steps down

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 14 (Reuters) - Swiss luxury group Richemont on Friday said Georges Kern, its head of watchmaking, marketing and digital, has resigned with immediate effect.

"Georges has been offered an interesting opportunity to become an entrepreneur," Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement. "He has had a very successful career at IWC Schaffhausen and we wish him well."

Watchmaking - as well as marketing and digital activities - will report directly to the senior executive committee, the company said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

