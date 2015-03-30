Richemont says talks underway with Yoox over Net-a-Porter sale

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH, March 30 Cartier owner Richemont said on Monday it is in talks with Italian online fashion retailer Yoox over the possible sale of the Swiss firm's Net-a-Porter business.
"With reference to what has appeared in the press, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA clarifies that discussions are currently underway with YOOX S.p.A. regarding a potential business combination between YOOX S.p.A. and The Net-a-Porter Group Ltd," Richemont said in a statement, giving no further comment.
Industry sources told Reuters that Yoox and Net-a-Porter were trying to resuscitate merger talks that took place more than a year ago to better fight cut-throat competition. (Reporting By Joshua Franklin)
