Yoox could unveil deal to buy Net-a-Porter this week-sources

PARIS/NEW YORK, March 29 Italian online fashion
retailer Yoox could unveil a deal to buy Richemont's
Net-a-Porter as early as this week, sources close to
the matter told Reuters at the weekend.
Cartier owner Richemont is keen to retain a stake in the
combined entity and preserve exposure to the booming online
fashion market, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
"I think a deal could be announced very quickly," one of the
sources said. Net-a-Porter and Yoox explored merger talks at the
end of 2013 but they could not agree on a deal.
This time round, sources said an agreement may be easier to
find as Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet is finalising her
five-year payout with Richemont which could reach more than 100
million euros based on the value of her company as of March 31.
In recent weeks, the Swiss luxury group has spurned several
informal offers from at least four investment firms for as much
as 2.2 billion euros, other sources have said, as the group was
reluctant to sell the business outright for cash.
Richemont has a preference for a strategic partner such as
Yoox, which it sees as being a strong operator. Also, by selling
the business to Yoox, Richemont would no longer need to bear the
brunt of investment in UK-based Net-a-Porter, which requires
further funds to grow further.
Richemont has more than 4 billion euros of cash on its
balance sheet.
The sources cautioned that a deal had not yet been finalised
and asked not to be identified because the negotiations were
confidential. Richemont and Yoox declined to comment.
The Swiss group tends to prefer to hold on to assets than
sell them, even if they do not perform very well, such as its
fashion label Lancel and menswear brand Dunhill, as they are
tiny compared to its Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery
and watch units, its main source of profit.
On Friday, sources said a combined Yoox and Net-a-Porter
would be better equipped to tackle rising parcel delivery costs
and fierce competition from online rivals, particularly in Asia.
However, there a few issues the two companies would have to
solve, namely what such transaction would mean for Gucci owner
Kering which has a partnership with Yoox to sell its
fashion brands such as Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent online.
Net-a-Porter, which is expected to become profitable this
year after having made estimated sales of more than 700 million
euros in the fiscal year just ending, is gauged by analysts to
be worth between 1.3 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.42
billion to $1.63 billion) using industry multiples.
Italy's Yoox, which like Net-a-Porter enjoys double-digit
growth, is profitable and carries a similar valuation with a
market capitalisation of 1.32 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9183 euros)
