Hong Kong-based Richland to shut hedge funds in surprise move

FOREX-Yen gains as N. Korea, Syria spark geopolitical jitters
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations
FRANKFURT, April 11 Major central banks should prepare to normalise monetary policy as deflation risks have mostly disappeared from their economies and growth is picking up, the head of the Bank for International Settlements said on Tuesday.
* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a unit of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, part of the Zumtobel Group Lighting Group, filed lawsuit against company S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH based in Germany