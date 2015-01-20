Richter and Actavis say Cariprazine effective on schizophrenia relapse

BUDAPEST Jan 20 Hungarian drug maker Richter and its partner Actavis on Tuesday said a Phase III trial had positive results in anti-psychotic drug Cariprazine's effects to prevent relapse for schizophrenia patients.

Treatment with Cariprazine was associated with a 55 percent reduction in the risk of relapse versus placebo, the companies said in a statement posted on the Budapest Stock Exchange web site. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)