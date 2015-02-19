Hungary's Richter to loan $5 mln to U.S. firm Evestra

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
BUDAPEST Feb 19 Hungarian drugmaker Richter will provide a $5 million convertible loan to Texas-based biopharmaceutical firm Evestra to finance female healthcare research projects, Richter said in a statement on Thursday.
Richter, which earns most of its revenues in Russia, has been expanding into western Europe, China and Latin America to mitigate the impact of the crisis in its eastern markets.
"The funds will empower Evestra to accelerate the development of its innovative women's health product pipeline into clinical stages," the statement said.
"After three years Richter has an option to decide whether the loan is to be reimbursed, including earned interest, or converted into an equity stake in Evestra," it said.
Richter, a major regional player in central Europe with a market capitalisation of $2.7 billion, makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs.
Richter expects its operating margin to fall to 10 percent of revenues from 11.1 percent, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told a news conference after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
The company's shares have gained 6.6 percent over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the blue chip index, which has risen 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab