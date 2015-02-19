Hungary's Richter to loan $5 mln to U.S. firm Evestra

BUDAPEST Feb 19 Hungarian drugmaker Richter will provide a $5 million convertible loan to Texas-based biopharmaceutical firm Evestra to finance female healthcare research projects, Richter said in a statement on Thursday.

Richter, which earns most of its revenues in Russia, has been expanding into western Europe, China and Latin America to mitigate the impact of the crisis in its eastern markets.

"The funds will empower Evestra to accelerate the development of its innovative women's health product pipeline into clinical stages," the statement said.

"After three years Richter has an option to decide whether the loan is to be reimbursed, including earned interest, or converted into an equity stake in Evestra," it said.

Richter, a major regional player in central Europe with a market capitalisation of $2.7 billion, makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs.

Richter expects its operating margin to fall to 10 percent of revenues from 11.1 percent, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told a news conference after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company's shares have gained 6.6 percent over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the blue chip index, which has risen 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)