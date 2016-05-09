版本:
BRIEF-Richter and Allergan plan to submit new drug application for uterine fibroids in 2017

BUDAPEST May 9 Allergan Plc Richter Gedeon Nyrt

*Allergan and Richter announce positive phase 3 results for ulipristal acetate in treatment of uterine fibroids

*New drug application for treatment of uterine fibroids is planned to be submitted in 2017 Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: AGN.N GDRB.BU

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

