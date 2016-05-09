BRIEF-Richter and Allergan plan to submit new drug application for uterine fibroids in 2017

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
BUDAPEST May 9 Allergan Plc Richter Gedeon Nyrt
*Allergan and Richter announce positive phase 3 results for ulipristal acetate in treatment of uterine fibroids
*New drug application for treatment of uterine fibroids is planned to be submitted in 2017 Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: AGN.N GDRB.BU
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.