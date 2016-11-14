Richter's generic osteoporosis drug gets EU recommendation

BUDAPEST Nov 14 Richter received a
positive opinion from European regulators recommending that its
generic osteoporosis drug Terrosa be granted marketing
authorisation, the Hungarian drug maker said in a statement on
Monday.
Richter said the drug was its first biosimilar product,
based on Eli Lily's Forsteo.
Terrosa will be sold upon regulatory approval after the
recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human
Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
"The positive CHMP opinion for our first biosimilar
teriparatide marks an important milestone for our biosimilars
business," Richter CEO Erik Bogsch said in the statement.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)