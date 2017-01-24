Marcato Capital urges Virtus to use cash to buy RidgeWorth

Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital
Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc
, recommended that the company should fund its $513
million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to
maximize returns.
The deal could add more than 50 percent to Virtus' earnings,
significantly more than the fund manager's expectation of more
than 15 percent, if cash at hand was used to fund the deal,
Marcato said.
Virtus said in December that it would buy investment manager
RidgeWorth to widen its client base.
Virtus had then said it expected to finance the deal using
existing balance sheet resources and a combination of debt and
equity.
"As a significant Virtus shareholder, we are sensitive to
the company's limited disclosure on how it plans to finance the
proposed acquisition of RidgeWorth," Shawn Badlani, a partner at
Marcato, said in a statement.
"We believe management, the Board, and the investment
community would benefit from reviewing our analysis on how
Virtus can best maximize value."
Marcato owns about 1.4 percent stake in Virtus, according to
Reuters data.
Marcato's founder, Mick McGuire, who had previously worked
as a partner at William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management, traditionally urges companies where he invests to
allocate capital more wisely.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)