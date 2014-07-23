BRIEF-Rieter Holding reports H1 sales rose by 9% to CHF 522.1 million

July 23 Rieter Holding AG :
* Says received 655.5 million CHF of new orders in H1 2014
(year ago: 711.4
million CHF)
* Says H1 sales rose by 9% to 522.1 million CHF (478.1 million
CHF in the first
half of 2013)
* Says H1 EBITDA rose to 48.4 million CHF (34.3 million CHF in
the first half
of 2013)
* Says H1 EBIT amounted to 28.8 million CHF, increase of 68%
(17.1 million CHF in H1 of 2013)
* H1 net profits of 14.3 million CHF or 2.7% of sales,
respectively (5.0
million CHF or 1.0% of sales in the first half of 2013)
* Says full year sales for 2014 are expected to show at least
high single digit
growth compared to 2013
* Says expects for the year 2014 a higher operating result
(EBIT) than in 2013
* Source text [bit.ly/1mCqijG]
