BRIEF-Rift Valley Resources seeks trading halt

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
Nov 18 Rift Valley Resources Ltd : * CORRECTED-RIFT VALLEY RESOURCES -REQUESTS TRADING HALT PENDING AN
ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AN ACQUISITION (DROPS EXTRANEOUS WORDS '18 NOVEMBER
2013') * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents