Rigel experimental eye drug fails mid-stage study

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from highs on doubts over Trump tax plan
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
Aug 13 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study in patients with dry eye disease.
The study was testing the drug, R348, against a placebo in the trial.
Rigel said it had decided not to initiate new studies of R348 for this indication, but was continuing a mid-stage study of the drug in dry eye patients with graft versus host disease.
The company also said it would stop testing another drug, codenamed R118, due to its side-effect profile in early-stage trials. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm