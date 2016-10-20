UPDATE 1-Rigel's bleeding disorder drug fails late-stage study

(Adds details, shares)
Oct 20 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its lead drug to treat a bleeding disorder failed in a second
late-stage trial, sending its shares tumbling 32 percent in
premarket trading on Thursday.
Data showed that one patient receiving a placebo achieved a
stable platelet response, the main goal of the study, indicating
there was no statistical significance, the company said.
The drug, fostamatinib, was successful in an earlier
late-stage study, achieving a stable platelet response compared
with no response in those on placebo.
Rigel is developing the drug to treat chronic immune
thrombocytopenia (ITP) in which the immune system attacks and
destroys the body's own blood platelets, resulting in bleeding.
ITP patients can suffer extreme bruising, bleeding and
fatigue due to low platelet count.
The company, however, said on Thursday when data from both
late-stage studies were combined, the patients showed a
significant increase in their platelet counts within weeks of
initial treatment, highlighting the potential benefit.
Rigel's shares were trading at $2.16 in premarket trading.
Up to Wednesday's close of $3.22, the stock had risen about
22 percent since the company announced positive first late-stage
study in August.
