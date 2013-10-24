Rigel to drop skin disease drug after trial failure

Oct 24 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it would stop the development of its drug to treat skin lesions
in patients with discoid lupus, a chronic skin disease, after
the treatment failed a mid-stage study.
The company said the drug, codenamed R333, did not meet the
main goal of reducing the redness and roughness of flaky skin in
patients with the disease, which is characterized by sores that
can lead to scarring and hair loss.
Rigel also said it met with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for its blood disorder drug, fostamatimib, and
will start two late-stage studies of the drug in the first half
of 2014.
Rigel shares were halted in premarket trading.