公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Rigel Pharma, Astrazeneca U.S.-listed shares fall in premarket

NEW YORK Dec 13 Rigel Pharmaceuticals: * Rigel Pharma shares slumped 25.9 percent to $6.25 and U.S.-listed shares of Astrazeneca fell 2.1 percent to $47.88 in premarket after study results of the rheumatoid arthritis drug fostamatinib

