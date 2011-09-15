Chip in new BlackBerrys opens door to use as ID

* RIM and HID Global open doors with new BlackBerrys
* NFC mostly seen as purchase tool, but not established yet
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 15 BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O plans to open doors for its key
corporate customers using a decade-old technology most in the
smartphone industry eye as a way to turn phones into wallets.
Everyone from Nokia NOK1V.HE to Android developer Google
(GOOG.O) plans to include near-field communications (NFC)
technology in future devices as they seek to replace cash and
cards for everything from coffee to concert and transport ticket
purchases.
NFC enables data to be exchanged wirelessly over distances
of a few centimeters, meaning mobile phones can be used to pay
for goods, store electronic tickets, download music and swap
photos and business cards.
But implementation of NFC for purchases has been stymied by
the competing interests of banks, merchants, device makers and
even wireless carriers all eager to get a cut.
"It is a very dynamic ecosystem, there are a lot of people
involved, a lot of things that need to happen before a critical
mass can be achieved," RIM's vice president for handheld software
products, Andrew Bocking, said in an interview.
In the meantime, RIM will be leveraging its established
role as smartphone of choice in offices and government
buildings to gain physical access to those properties.
Office workers often swipe a plastic card at a reader to
gain access to their building or activate the lift. There's a
decent chance that card and the associated reader is made by
HID Global, a part of Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST).
RIM and HID Global on Thursday said they had teamed up to
enable users of new versions of RIM's Bold and Curve
smartphones to tap them against a reader to gain access to
their workplace or other controlled area.
"This is an industry first and quite a milestone for us
because it enables the capability of a mobile device to now
have an identity stored in it for use in logical and physical
access," said HID Global Chief Executive Denis Hebert.
While HID is testing its product for smartphones on other
operating systems, Hebert said RIM was an ideal partner.
"RIM has a tremendous presence in the enterprise space.
That is an attractive target for them, but also for us because
many of them are users of our cards today," he said.
Hebert said the cooperation could make use of RIM's
enterprise servers -- which allow employees to receive corporate
email and other data while away from their desks -- to quickly
add, alter or remove access for an individual or group of
workers.
RIM's Bocking said visitors to the Museum of London can
already use NFC-enabled phones to get additional information by
tapping at tags near specific exhibits.
HID's Hebert said the company completed a trial at Arizona
State University which proved popular with students who otherwise
use a card to buy cafeteria food or get into their dormitory.
"Many of the students said 'hey look I'll often leave my
key in my room, leave my card in my dorm, but I never, ever leave
my phone. I've always got my phone,'" he said.
Google is including the ability to make mobile payments in its
Android operating system, the world's most popular smartphone
software, while Nokia has said all of its phones will be
NFC-enabled by the end of 2011.
Hebert said NFC operates on a similar frequency to HID's
contactless smart cards, meaning the company did not have to
change its existing systems to migrate them onto smartphones
carrying the chip.
"You're going to see that become more pervasive throughout our
product roadmap ... it'll be in a significant percentage of our
new device launches," RIM's Bocking said.