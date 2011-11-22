BlackBerry conference moved due to Thai flooding

* Developer conference moved to Singapore
* Gathering still due to take place Dec. 7-8
* RIM apologizes for late notice, offers refunds
TORONTO, Nov 22 BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O has moved next month's Asian developer
conference from Bangkok to Singapore due to flooding in the
Thai capital.
The company said on Tuesday it would relocate the
conference, part of a global push to get more apps onto its
smartphones and PlayBook tablet, and offer refunds to attendees
who could not attend the Singapore event.
The Bangkok conference was due to take place on Dec. 7 and
8, and the Singapore event is planned for the same dates.
"RIM is committed to the developer community in Asia," the
Canadian smartphone company said in a statement on a website
for the event. "RIM apologizes to all current registrants for
the late notice and inconvenience this may have caused."
Thailand's worst floods in half a century have killed more
than 500 people, damaged millions of tonnes of rice, and forced
a series of industrial estates to close. [ID:nL4E7M812K]
[ID:nL3E7LP25J]
RIM held a similar developer event in San Francisco in
October and plans another in Amsterdam in February. It said it
plans to return to Bangkok for future Asian events.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)