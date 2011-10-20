BlackBerry maker accused of infringing BBX trademark

* "BBx" name already trademarked, New Mexico firm says
* RIM given 11 days to respond to cease and desist letter
* Basis International threatens action unless RIM complies
* RIM believes no confusion will arise from use of name
* RIM stock little changed
TORONTO, Oct 20 BBX, the operating system that
Research In Motion is counting on to revive its floundering
BlackBerry franchise, has run into trouble even before the
company could install the system in its smartphone line.
A New Mexico firm claims the "BBX" name is protected by
trademarks it holds and is threatening to take legal action
against RIM unless it stops using the moniker.
The firm, Abuquerque-based Basis International, said it had
already trademarked the "BBx" name for its own software
language, database and toolset.
"Our patent attorney has sent them a cease and desist
letter, invoking the U.S. trademark act ... requesting a
response by Oct. 31," Basis Chief Executive Nico Spence told
Reuters on Thursday. "Failing that, we'll take the next logical
legal step."
While legal action may never materialize, the threat may
prove yet another embarrassment for a company that has suffered
its fair share of them recently. The latest was a three-day
global outage of BlackBerry service, which followed a series of
profit warnings and botched product rollouts.
On top of that, its management has been scolded for what
its critics say is an arrogant and insular style.
Earlier this week, RIM RIM.TO RIMM.O announced the new
BBX platform for its next-generation devices at a developers
conference in San Francisco. It provided no timetable for the
rollout, however.
RIM SEES NO PROBLEM
"RIM has not yet received a copy of the legal complaint
described in Basis International's press release, but we do not
believe the marks are confusing, particularly since our
respective companies are in different lines of business," the
Waterloo, Ontario-based company told Reuters by email.
Basis, founded in 1985, operates on five continents but is
focused mainly on the U.S. and Latin American markets.
The firm said it has thousands of product licenses
installed worldwide with the "BBx" prefix that run on Windows,
Linux and Mac operating systems, among others.
"We are fielding numerous customer inquiries voicing their
confusion about the RIM announcement," Spence said.
RIM's BBX would replace the antiquated software that now
powers the BlackBerry with a package built around the QNX
system, already the engine behind the PlayBook.
RIM wants to reverse a growing consumer preference for
faster and more intuitive devices by Apple (AAPL.O) and devices
powered by Google's (GOOG.O) Android.
The San Francisco conference was the first public stage for
the Canadian company since last week's global disruption of
BlackBerry service, which added to a series of setbacks for RIM
over the past year.
Law firms in the United States and Canada are exploring
possible consumer lawsuits against RIM for the BlackBerry
outages, which crippled email and messaging for tens of
millions of users around the world.[ID:nN1E79I228]
(Reporting by Pav Jordan and Alastair Sharp; Editing by
Frank McGurty)