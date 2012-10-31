RIM starts carrier testing on BlackBerry 10 devices

TORONTO Oct 31 Research In Motion
has started carrier testing of its new line of
BlackBerry 10 devices ahead of the launch of the devices in the
first quarter of 2013, the company said on Wednesday.
"In the last week, BlackBerry 10 achieved lab entry with
more than 50 carriers, a key step in our preparedness for the
launch of BlackBerry 10 in the first quarter of 2013," said
RIM's Chief Executive Thorsten Heins, in a brief statement.
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM is seeking to turn around its
faded fortunes with the launch of the BB10 devices, as its aging
line-up of BlackBerry devices loses ground to Apple's
iPhone and Samsung's line of Galaxy products,
especially in the key North American and European markets.